In Zaporizhzhia, a 27-year-old man blew himself up on a grenade

In Zaporizhzhia, a 27-year-old man died as a result of a grenade detonation. The tragedy occurred due to careless handling of an explosive object. This was reported by the police of Zaporizhzhia region, as reported by UNN.

... a message was received from medical workers that as a result of careless handling of a grenade, a man received severe bodily injuries - it says in the post.

As law enforcement officers add, it turned out that during careless handling of an explosive munition, a detonation occurred.

A 27-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia was injured. He was hospitalized. He died last night from the mine-blast injuries sustained - the police reported.

Information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "accident".

Police urge citizens not to touch suspicious findings and to follow simple rules:

immediately report a dangerous finding by calling 101 or 102;

do not store found ammunition or their parts at home - this is life-threatening;

conduct preventive talks with children about the rules of safe behavior in case a suspicious object is found.

In Mykolaiv region, a man died in an explosion near a cafe, his wife and nephew were injured