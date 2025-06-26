$41.660.13
Publications
Exclusives
In Zaporizhzhia, a 27-year-old man blew himself up on a grenade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a 27-year-old man died due to careless handling of an explosive device. He died in the hospital from mine-explosive injuries.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 27-year-old man blew himself up on a grenade

In Zaporizhzhia, a 27-year-old man died as a result of a grenade detonation. The tragedy occurred due to careless handling of an explosive object. This was reported by the police of Zaporizhzhia region, as reported by UNN.

... a message was received from medical workers that as a result of careless handling of a grenade, a man received severe bodily injuries 

- it says in the post.

As law enforcement officers add, it turned out that during careless handling of an explosive munition, a detonation occurred.

A 27-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia was injured. He was hospitalized. He died last night from the mine-blast injuries sustained 

- the police reported.

Information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "accident".

Police urge citizens not to touch suspicious findings and to follow simple rules:

  • immediately report a dangerous finding by calling 101 or 102;
    • do not store found ammunition or their parts at home - this is life-threatening;
      • conduct preventive talks with children about the rules of safe behavior in case a suspicious object is found.

        In Mykolaiv region, a man died in an explosion near a cafe, his wife and nephew were injured10.06.25, 07:46 • 3680 views

        Alona Utkina

        Alona Utkina

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        National Police of Ukraine
        Zaporizhzhia
