In Mykolaiv region, a man died in an explosion near a cafe, his wife and nephew were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

In the Radsadiv community of Mykolaiv district, a 64-year-old man died in a grenade explosion. His wife and nephew were injured, another man refused hospitalization.

In Mykolaiv region, a man died in an explosion near a cafe, his wife and nephew were injured

In Mykolaiv region, a man died as a result of a grenade explosion, and two more people were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to message of the press service of the regional GU of the National Police.

Details

It is noted that the report about the explosion on the street near the cafe in the Radsadiv community of the Mykolaiv district was received on the 102 special line in the evening of June 9.

At the scene, police officers found that as a result of the grenade explosion, a 64-year-old local resident died, his 48-year-old wife and 37-year-old nephew were taken to a medical facility with injuries. A 31-year-old man, who was also injured, refused hospitalization

- the message says.

It is indicated that the event was preliminarily qualified under Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Premeditated Murder). Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Let us remind you

A few days ago in Skvyra, Kyiv region, an explosion occurred, probably a grenade, as a result of which three people were injured. The police detained the suspect and are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Mykolaiv Oblast
Tesla
