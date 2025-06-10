In Mykolaiv region, a man died in an explosion near a cafe, his wife and nephew were injured

In Mykolaiv region, a man died as a result of a grenade explosion, and two more people were injured. This is reported by UNN with reference to message of the press service of the regional GU of the National Police.

It is noted that the report about the explosion on the street near the cafe in the Radsadiv community of the Mykolaiv district was received on the 102 special line in the evening of June 9.

At the scene, police officers found that as a result of the grenade explosion, a 64-year-old local resident died, his 48-year-old wife and 37-year-old nephew were taken to a medical facility with injuries. A 31-year-old man, who was also injured, refused hospitalization - the message says.

It is indicated that the event was preliminarily qualified under Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Premeditated Murder). Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

