Russian strike on Chernobyl NPP: smoldering continues, radiation background within normal limits

After a Russian strike on the shelter of the 4th power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, rescuers found several damages, all fires were extinguished, smoldering is being extinguished, the radiation background is normal, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Rescuers reportedly found several places of damage, all fires have been extinguished - there is no open fire. "Smoldering is currently being eliminated," the agency reiterated.

Recall

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a Russian attack drone with an explosive part had hit the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter was assessed as significant.

