Russian strike on Chernihiv region: number of injured rises to five

Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 11051 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 16518 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 22082 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
September 4, 08:13 AM • 22424 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
September 4, 08:05 AM • 19661 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 40127 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 40160 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42847 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 38046 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 282851 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 276338 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 274084 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 266816 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 30529 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 22371 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 19360 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
September 4, 05:20 AM • 40127 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 38212 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 76530 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Emmanuel Macron
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Mykolaiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 10280 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 22368 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 11833 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 17637 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 19683 views
Actual
R-360 Neptune
Mi-8
Fake news
Bild
Russian strike on Chernihiv region: number of injured rises to five

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

As a result of a Russian missile strike on the Kyselivka community in the Chernihiv region, two civilians were killed and five were injured. The victims are employees of the Danish Refugee Council's humanitarian demining mission.

Russian strike on Chernihiv region: number of injured rises to five

The number of injured civilians as a result of today's Russian attack on Chernihiv region has increased to five. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, writes UNN.

Currently, there are 2 dead and 5 wounded due to the Russian missile strike on the Kyselivka community. These are employees of the Danish Refugee Council humanitarian demining mission. The wounded are receiving all necessary assistance in medical facilities.

- the message says.

Chaus noted that the wounded are receiving all necessary assistance in medical facilities.

"Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, documenting the consequences of the strike," he said.

Recall

Explosions were recorded in Chernihiv amid a ballistic threat. It was previously reported that a missile hit the territory of one of the city's enterprises.

Later it became known that Russian troops launched a missile attack on employees of a humanitarian mission who were carrying out demining work.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, stated that Russia is once again violating international law after the attack on the mission in Chernihiv region. As a result of the attack, two people died.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar in Ukraine
charity
Chernihiv