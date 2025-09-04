Russian strike on Chernihiv region: number of injured rises to five

The number of injured civilians as a result of today's Russian attack on Chernihiv region has increased to five. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, writes UNN.

Currently, there are 2 dead and 5 wounded due to the Russian missile strike on the Kyselivka community. These are employees of the Danish Refugee Council humanitarian demining mission. The wounded are receiving all necessary assistance in medical facilities. - the message says.

Chaus noted that the wounded are receiving all necessary assistance in medical facilities.

"Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, documenting the consequences of the strike," he said.

Explosions were recorded in Chernihiv amid a ballistic threat. It was previously reported that a missile hit the territory of one of the city's enterprises.

Later it became known that Russian troops launched a missile attack on employees of a humanitarian mission who were carrying out demining work.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, stated that Russia is once again violating international law after the attack on the mission in Chernihiv region. As a result of the attack, two people died.