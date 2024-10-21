Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia: number of victims rises to three
Kyiv • UNN
The number of victims of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia has increased to three. A 44-year-old woman died in the hospital after being rescued by doctors for several hours. The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA called Russia a terrorist country.
Enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia has already claimed the lives of three people. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
"A 44-year-old woman died in the hospital. Doctors fought for her life for several hours. Russia is a terrorist country. We will not forgive it," said Fedorov.
