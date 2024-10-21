The number of victims of an enemy attack in Zaporizhzhia has increased: 2 killed, 15 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the shelling of Zaporizhzhia, the number of victims increased to two dead and fifteen wounded. The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said that medics continue to provide assistance to the victims.
In Zaporizhzhya, the number of victims of an enemy attack has increased to two, and 15 people are reported wounded. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya RMA Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports.
"Two killed and fifteen wounded - the number of casualties from the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhya has increased," said Fedorov.
According to him, doctors continue to examine the victims and provide them with all the necessary assistance.
