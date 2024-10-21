Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia claimed a life: a man's body was pulled out of the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed and 14 people were injured in the hostile shelling of Zaporizhzhia. Three of the injured are in serious condition, and work is underway to fix the consequences of the attack.
A man died as a result of the enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, and three of the 14 injured are in serious condition, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports.
The body of a dead man was pulled out from the rubble in Zaporizhzhia. Fourteen injured, three of them in serious condition, and one dead - these are the consequences of an enemy attack on the regional center
According to him, work on fixing the consequences continues.
