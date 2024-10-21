Number of casualties from missile attack on Zaporizhzhia increases to 14
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, 14 people were injured. Russian troops launched a rocket attack on the residential sector of the city, damaging a kindergarten.
As a result of the hostile attack on Zaporizhzhia, 14 people have already been injured, the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram on Monday, UNN reports .
The number of victims has increased to 14. All of them are being treated by doctors.
Recall
This morning, Russian troops launched another missile attack on the residential sector of Zaporizhzhia. In particular, a kindergarten was damaged.
Earlier, 9 victims were reported.