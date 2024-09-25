Russian strike in the center of Kramatorsk: at least one killed and 15 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian strike on the center of Kramatorsk killed at least one person and wounded 15. Two multi-storey buildings, shops and cars were damaged, and emergency services are working at the scene.
As of 17:00, at least one person was killed and 15 others wounded as a result of a Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the RMA, UNN reports .
At least 1 person was killed and 15 wounded - these are the preliminary results of the attack on Kramatorsk as of 17:00. Russians hit the city center
According to him, two high-rise buildings, shops and cars were damaged as a result of the enemy attack.
The authorities and all responsible services are on site.
Earlier, UNN reported that Russian troops had struck Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.