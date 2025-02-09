Russian ship with “Kalibr” continues to be on duty in the Black Sea

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 39144 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 83410 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101054 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115165 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 97608 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123938 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102324 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113201 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116824 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158170 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102509 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 88245 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 59475 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104820 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 93494 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 115165 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123938 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 158170 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 148515 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180708 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 93494 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 104820 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136228 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138054 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166061 views
Russian ship with “Kalibr” continues to be on duty in the Black Sea

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41315 views

There is one Russian Kalibr cruise missile carrier ship in the Black Sea with a volley of up to 4 missiles. In the Mediterranean, there are 6 Russian ships, 2 of which can carry up to 22 Kalibr missiles.

A Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles continues to be on duty in the Black Sea . This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Navy.   

Details

The Ukrainian Navy reports that as of 06:00 on February 09, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. At the same time, there are Russian ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship carrying Caliber cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, there are no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean, there are 6 enemy ships, 2 of which carry Caliber cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles

- the Ukrainian Navy reported.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

to the Black Sea - 1 vessel that did not continue to the Bosphorus;

3 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 1 of them from the Bosphorus.

Image

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

Kim Jong-un announces support for Russia and development of DPRK nuclear forces09.02.25, 02:26 • 36548 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
north-koreaNorth Korea
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising