Russian ship with “Kalibr” continues to be on duty in the Black Sea

A Russian ship carrying Kalibr cruise missiles continues to be on duty in the Black Sea . This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Navy.

Details

The Ukrainian Navy reports that as of 06:00 on February 09, 2025, there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov. At the same time, there are Russian ships in the Black and Mediterranean Seas.

In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship carrying Caliber cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, there are no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean, there are 6 enemy ships, 2 of which carry Caliber cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 22 missiles - the Ukrainian Navy reported.

Within a day, the Kerch Strait was passed in the interests of Russia:

to the Black Sea - 1 vessel that did not continue to the Bosphorus;

3 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, 1 of them from the Bosphorus.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea, 1974 (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems.

