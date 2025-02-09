Kim Jong-un announces support for Russia and development of DPRK nuclear forces

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 33530 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 74851 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 98614 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 112762 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 92098 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 122195 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102010 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113179 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116811 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 156818 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 101387 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 79507 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 50707 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102726 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 79139 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 112762 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 122195 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 156818 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 147224 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 179432 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 79027 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 102708 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135583 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 137439 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165520 views
Kim Jong-un announces support for Russia and development of DPRK nuclear forces

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36548 views

The North Korean leader declared his “unwavering” support for Russia in the war against Ukraine. He also announced the further development of the DPRK's nuclear forces in response to the cooperation of the United States, Japan, and South Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed support for Russia, which continues its large-scale military aggression against Ukraine. This is reported by Yonhap News Agency and Reuters news agency with reference to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, February 08, in a commentary to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, Kim Jong-un said that North Korea was going to continue to support Russia, and such assistance would be "unchanged.

The DPRK army and people will unwaveringly support and encourage the just cause of the Russian army and people to defend their sovereignty, security and territorial integrity in accordance with the spirit of the DPRK-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty

Kim Jong-un said.

The North Korean dictator also criticized trilateral military cooperation between the United States, Japan, and South Korea. According to the DPRK leader, this allegedly increases tensions and leads to a military imbalance in the region. Kim Jong-un promised to take countermeasures, including further development of the country's nuclear forces.

The DPRK does not want unnecessary tension in the regional situation, but will take constant countermeasures to ensure the regional military balance

 ,” North Korea's leader said during a visit to the Defense Ministry on Saturday.

According to Reuters, during the visit, Kim "reiterated his firm commitment to more intensive nuclear development".

Recall 

North Korea has emphasizedthat the country's nuclear arsenal is intended solely to protect sovereignty and deter aggression. The DPRK rejected the possibility of giving up nuclear weapons in exchange for financial compensation.

Kim Jong-un announces new plans for the DPRK nuclear program29.01.25, 11:56 • 21519 views

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the World
reutersReuters
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
north-koreaNorth Korea
south-koreaSouth Korea
japanJapan
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising