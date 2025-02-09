Kim Jong-un announces support for Russia and development of DPRK nuclear forces

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed support for Russia, which continues its large-scale military aggression against Ukraine. This is reported by Yonhap News Agency and Reuters news agency with reference to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), UNN reports.

It is noted that on Saturday, February 08, in a commentary to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, Kim Jong-un said that North Korea was going to continue to support Russia, and such assistance would be "unchanged.

The DPRK army and people will unwaveringly support and encourage the just cause of the Russian army and people to defend their sovereignty, security and territorial integrity in accordance with the spirit of the DPRK-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty Kim Jong-un said.

The North Korean dictator also criticized trilateral military cooperation between the United States, Japan, and South Korea. According to the DPRK leader, this allegedly increases tensions and leads to a military imbalance in the region. Kim Jong-un promised to take countermeasures, including further development of the country's nuclear forces.

The DPRK does not want unnecessary tension in the regional situation, but will take constant countermeasures to ensure the regional military balance ,” North Korea's leader said during a visit to the Defense Ministry on Saturday.

According to Reuters, during the visit, Kim "reiterated his firm commitment to more intensive nuclear development".

North Korea has emphasizedthat the country's nuclear arsenal is intended solely to protect sovereignty and deter aggression. The DPRK rejected the possibility of giving up nuclear weapons in exchange for financial compensation.

