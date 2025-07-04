Russian shelling of Donetsk region: three civilians injured, educational institution destroyed

As a result of Russian shelling of settlements in Donetsk Oblast on July 4, there are casualties and destruction. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As of 12:50, two civilians sustained bodily injuries as a result of shelling in Kramatorsk. Another person was injured in Kostiantynivka. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, brain contusion, skull base fracture, hematomas, and abrasions – the report states.

The Head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, noted that an educational institution was destroyed as a result of the Russian shelling.

A man and a woman are wounded and in serious condition; they are receiving all necessary medical care. According to preliminary information, the Russians fired from a Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher system.

Recall

Russian occupiers shelled the center of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on July 4. As a result of the hit, a 55-year-old woman was killed, and two more people were injured.