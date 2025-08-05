Russian Sberbank expands influence in occupied territories of Ukraine - ISW

Russian Sberbank is expanding its influence in occupied Ukraine as a means of integrating the occupied territories into the Russian financial system. This is stated in a material by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

It is noted that recently, the occupation "administration" of the Kherson region announced that "SberMobile", a subsidiary of Sberbank, began operating in the occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, becoming the first Russian federal operator to provide services in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Notably, the approval of "SberMobile" in occupied Ukraine occurred on the same day as the start of a two-day business forum between representatives of the Russian development corporation VEB.RF, Russian officials, and occupation officials of the Luhansk region. - analysts point out.

They emphasize that the presence of Sberbank and VEB.RF in occupied Ukraine is part of Russia's broader efforts to absorb occupied Ukraine into Russia's financial system.

"This financial integration will force occupied Ukraine to rely on Russia for financial flows and services, making it more detached from Kyiv and more difficult to integrate into the Ukrainian economy in the long term. Financial integration efforts also allow Russia to profit from the war in Ukraine, keeping the stagnant Russian economy afloat and financially supporting the war effort," ISW believes.

Recall

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, leading Russian banks, such as "Sberbank" and "VTB", have begun preparing for a debt crisis. Thus, the volume of overdue consumer loans of these financial institutions reached 1.5 trillion rubles – the highest level in the last six years.

