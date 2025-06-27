Sanctions work: Russian economy weakens, Ukrainian economy grows - Ministry of Economy

$41.590.08
48.640.31
uken
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 12089 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
01:18 PM • 14147 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 59253 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 36190 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 55169 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 52947 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 49974 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 216571 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 138081 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 108948 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
52%
748mm
Popular news
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to UkraineJune 27, 06:13 AM • 75279 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for ChernyshovJune 27, 06:15 AM • 72599 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30June 27, 09:20 AM • 59511 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 53535 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 32426 views
Publications
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 12114 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 32590 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 59301 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 53667 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 216572 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice03:37 PM • 1516 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci02:27 PM • 7196 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 32590 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game10:28 AM • 22801 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 95914 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Sanctions work: Russian economy weakens, Ukrainian economy grows - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

The Russian economy shows signs of decline, GDP has fallen by 6%, inflation exceeds 20%, and oil revenues have sharply decreased. At the same time, the Ukrainian economy, despite the war, is growing steadily.

Sanctions work: Russian economy weakens, Ukrainian economy grows - Ministry of Economy

Russia's economy has begun to show serious signs of weakening - sanctions are working, inflation is rising, and oil revenues are falling. Despite larger volumes of resources, Moscow faces deep financial problems, while the Ukrainian economy, on the contrary, is gradually recovering and growing. This was stated during the conference "Fair Play: How to Make Sanctions Work" by the First Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Oleksii Sobolev, as reported by the UNN correspondent.

Details

The sanctions policy against Russia is yielding a tangible effect, which is visible at the macroeconomic level. As the expert noted, the GDP figures of the Russian Federation indicate a decline in the economy since the beginning of the full-scale war.

Sanctions are working macroeconomically. If you look at Russia's GDP in the first quarter, compared to the fourth quarter of last year, it (the economy. — ed.) fell. This happened for the first time since the invasion, it shrunk by 6%

- he emphasized.

In parallel with this, the Ukrainian economy, according to him, shows positive dynamics, despite the war. Ukraine's GDP continues to grow, especially after the stabilization of the situation in the second half of last year.

While the Ukrainian economy grew... and the rate of growth this year will slightly increase...

- he noted.

As Sobolev emphasizes, Russian resources are being depleted. Fuel reserves in energy storages have been reduced by 70%, the budget deficit already reaches 90% of the annual plan, and inflation, even according to official estimates, exceeds 20%.

Similarly, the inflation that Russia officially states is already over 50%. While the official rate set by their Central Bank is 20%... even official inflation of 20% causes social tension

- added the deputy.

Among the most effective instruments of influence, experts name energy sanctions, which have seriously reduced the profits of the Russian Federation.

Russia has not received about 90 billion in oil export revenues. This is also related to the oil price cap, and very effective sanctions on tankers

- he noted.

Out of approximately 700 tankers in the Russian fleet, sanctions have already been imposed on 400-500 units. This complicates logistics, increases costs, and reduces budget revenues.

This complicates Russia's logistics, forces them to receive less money... and this reduces budget revenues. The CBR recorded a loss for the first time in many years, losing more than half of its profit. Some companies have stopped paying dividends

- Sobolev stated.

In the future, according to the expert, it is worth putting even more pressure on Russia's energy sector, and also expanding restrictions on key economic sectors: metallurgy, chemistry, and the nuclear industry.

In conclusion, the expert noted that the Russian Federation's economy is already showing signs of exhaustion, and this trend will only intensify.

We see that the economy has indeed begun to weaken and it has already started to show the first signs of real weakness - and you will see them this year as well... thanks to this work

- he concluded.

New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?27.06.25, 16:01 • 54859 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

EconomyNews of the World
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9