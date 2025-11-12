$41.960.02
Exclusive
07:33 AM
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 04:14 PM
On Wednesday, power outage schedules will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine: 2 to 4 queues will be without electricity
November 11, 03:57 PM
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Leopard 2

Russian recruiters sent to front for failing to meet soldier recruitment targets - HUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

The Russian command is punishing unsatisfactory troop replenishment, especially in the Far East. Those responsible for recruitment, mainly sergeants and officers, are being transferred to assault units.

Russian recruiters sent to front for failing to meet soldier recruitment targets - HUR

The command of the Russian occupation army has introduced penalties for unsatisfactory troop replenishment rates. This is especially noticeable in the Far Eastern regions of the Russian Federation, where the recruitment campaign systematically fails, reports UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, those responsible for recruiting servicemen (who are mostly sergeants and officers - ed.) are transferred to assault units if they fail to meet the recruitment plans set by the Kremlin.

For example, in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), seven heads of recruitment centers were sent to the front to motorized rifle regiments of the 5th, 35th, and 29th armies.

The average shortfall in recruitment centers in the region is about 40% of the norms established by Moscow, the GUR noted.

Recruiters are sent to the front line in areas where there is either an insufficient number of male population to meet the established norms, or it is impossible to conduct a recruitment campaign within the established timeframe.

- added military intelligence.

As noted by the Main Intelligence Directorate, this indicates the Kremlin's complete unawareness of the state of affairs in the controlled regions and the urgent need to replenish losses.

Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia11.11.25, 21:55 • 31151 view

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine