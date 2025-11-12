The command of the Russian occupation army has introduced penalties for unsatisfactory troop replenishment rates. This is especially noticeable in the Far Eastern regions of the Russian Federation, where the recruitment campaign systematically fails, reports UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, those responsible for recruiting servicemen (who are mostly sergeants and officers - ed.) are transferred to assault units if they fail to meet the recruitment plans set by the Kremlin.

For example, in the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), seven heads of recruitment centers were sent to the front to motorized rifle regiments of the 5th, 35th, and 29th armies.

The average shortfall in recruitment centers in the region is about 40% of the norms established by Moscow, the GUR noted.

Recruiters are sent to the front line in areas where there is either an insufficient number of male population to meet the established norms, or it is impossible to conduct a recruitment campaign within the established timeframe. - added military intelligence.

As noted by the Main Intelligence Directorate, this indicates the Kremlin's complete unawareness of the state of affairs in the controlled regions and the urgent need to replenish losses.

