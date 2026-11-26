Supplies of Russian oil to India may fall by nearly 40% in November compared with the July peak due to intensifying competition from Middle Eastern producers. Bloomberg reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to forecasts, India will import approximately 1.7 million barrels of Russian oil per day in November. This will be the lowest figure since February 2026. For comparison, supply volumes reached 2.8 million barrels per day in July.

Russian crude is gradually losing its price advantage. Indian buyers can now purchase oil more cheaply from Middle Eastern suppliers, and its transportation is easier.

Why India is reducing its purchases of Russian oil

Indian oil refineries began reducing their purchases of crude from Russia even before the war with Iran began. This occurred amid negotiations between New Delhi and Washington on concluding a trade agreement and abolishing tariffs.

The conflict in the Middle East thwarted these plans. However, as Middle Eastern exports increase, Russian suppliers have once again come under pressure from competitors offering Indian buyers more favorable terms.

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