Russian night attack on Kyiv on October 26: police reported consequences and showed footage

Kyiv was subjected to another shelling attack overnight, which damaged residential buildings. There are also civilian casualties, UNN writes with reference to the Kyiv Patrol Police.

Details

As a result of the attack, residential buildings and cars were damaged, and there are injured and dead among civilians. Patrol officers immediately arrived at the impact sites: they helped the wounded, evacuated people, and ensured the passage of special vehicles and rescuers. - the message says.

It is noted that law enforcement officers remained with citizens even despite the threat of new strikes. They provided assistance and supported Kyiv residents.

Reminder: if you hear an air raid siren, do not hesitate, go to the nearest shelter and stay there until the all-clear. - law enforcement officers noted.

Addition

Around 2:00 a.m. on October 26, the capital of Ukraine was attacked by attack UAVs. As a result of the enemy attack, three people died.

Later, it became known that 32 people were injured as a result of the attack, seven of whom were hospitalized, including two children. Subsequently, the number of victims in Kyiv increased to 33 people.