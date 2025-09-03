Russian mothers and Lada manufacturers - two target audiences of Putin's statement: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Russia's readiness to "fight" to achieve its goals

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, commented on the statement by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that Russia would achieve all its goals by military means if Ukraine did not agree to a deal, noting that Russia would not win and Ukraine would not lose, and emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia. Tikhiy wrote about this on the social network X, as reported by UNN.

What Russia has achieved to date: over 1 million Russian soldiers killed and wounded; 1% of Ukrainian territory captured in the last 1000 days, with only 0.3% during the "summer offensive"; Russia captured 4 Ukrainian administrative centers in 2014, while Ukraine maintained control over 23; this figure remains unchanged today, after 3.5 years of full-scale invasion; Russia spends 1 billion dollars a day on a senseless war, while Russian social infrastructure is ruined and the economy is collapsing - wrote Tikhiy.

He emphasized that these figures lead to three conclusions:

Russia will not win, and Ukraine will not lose;

Russian mothers and Lada manufacturers are the two real target audiences of Putin's statement;

pressure on Russia must be seriously increased to force Moscow to take the peace process seriously.

Addition

Today, Putin stated that Russia is ready to fight to achieve all its goals if Ukraine does not agree to a deal.

Recall

Putin stated that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a meeting, he should come to Moscow. At the same time, Putin once again stated that Zelenskyy's powers have already expired, calling the Ukrainian President the "acting head of the administration" of Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called Putin's calls for Zelenskyy to come to Moscow for a meeting a deliberately unacceptable proposal.