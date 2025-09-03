$41.360.01
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
02:02 PM • 13993 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 15213 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 16184 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 32508 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 20913 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 22853 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 21949 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 23814 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 42563 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Publications
Exclusives
Russian mothers and Lada manufacturers - two target audiences of Putin's statement: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Russia's readiness to "fight" to achieve its goals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tikhyi, commented on Putin's statement, noting that Russia will not win, and Ukraine will not lose. He emphasized the need to increase pressure on the Russian Federation.

Russian mothers and Lada manufacturers - two target audiences of Putin's statement: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to Russia's readiness to "fight" to achieve its goals

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tikhiy, commented on the statement by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin that Russia would achieve all its goals by military means if Ukraine did not agree to a deal, noting that Russia would not win and Ukraine would not lose, and emphasized the need to increase pressure on Russia. Tikhiy wrote about this on the social network X, as reported by UNN.

What Russia has achieved to date: over 1 million Russian soldiers killed and wounded; 1% of Ukrainian territory captured in the last 1000 days, with only 0.3% during the "summer offensive"; Russia captured 4 Ukrainian administrative centers in 2014, while Ukraine maintained control over 23; this figure remains unchanged today, after 3.5 years of full-scale invasion; Russia spends 1 billion dollars a day on a senseless war, while Russian social infrastructure is ruined and the economy is collapsing 

- wrote Tikhiy.

He emphasized that these figures lead to three conclusions:

  • Russia will not win, and Ukraine will not lose;
    • Russian mothers and Lada manufacturers are the two real target audiences of Putin's statement;
      • pressure on Russia must be seriously increased to force Moscow to take the peace process seriously.

        Addition

        Today, Putin stated that Russia is ready to fight to achieve all its goals if Ukraine does not agree to a deal.

        Recall

        Putin stated that if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants a meeting, he should come to Moscow. At the same time, Putin once again stated that Zelenskyy's powers have already expired, calling the Ukrainian President the "acting head of the administration" of Ukraine.

        Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called Putin's calls for Zelenskyy to come to Moscow for a meeting a deliberately unacceptable proposal.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        War in UkrainePolitics
        Vladimir Putin
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine