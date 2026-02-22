Russian missile destroyed a building of an American company in Sumy region - Sybiha

Photo: x.com/andrii_sybiha

On the night of February 22, Russians attacked the civilian production facility of the "Mondelez" company in Trostyanets, Sumy region. A missile hit one of the production buildings, but there were no casualties. This was reported on the social network "X" by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

Details

The occupiers hit the civilian production facility of the "Mondelez" company - one of the first major US investments in Ukraine's independent economy. As Sybiha noted, this is not a military target, but a factory that has been operating since the 1990s, producing world-famous brands, employing Ukrainians, and contributing to our and the American economy.

When Russian missiles hit such facilities, they are not only targeting Ukraine. They are targeting American business interests in Europe. Moscow cannot talk about economic dialogue with the United States while attacking American production facilities. Attacks on peaceful industry are not war, but targeted economic terror. This must be followed by accountability - stated the minister.

Over the past day, 138 combat engagements were recorded, during which the enemy actively used aviation, dropping 280 guided aerial bombs.