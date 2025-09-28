Russian missile damaged Polish embassy in Kyiv

During the night shelling of Kyiv, a Russian missile hit the Polish embassy, pierced the roof, and struck the kitchen area of the consular section. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the damage is assessed as minor – the embassy's work will continue as usual. This is reported by UNN with reference to RMF24.

Details

"A Russian missile damaged the Polish embassy in Ukraine. The incident occurred during Russia's massive night shelling of Kyiv. Fortunately, no one was injured," - confirmed the spokesman for the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Paweł Wroński.

"A projectile element or a small-caliber projectile fell on the roof of our consular section. Then it pierced the ceiling. The projectile ended up in the kitchen area. No one was injured," he said.

Preliminary assessments showed that the damage caused was minor. The incident will not affect the embassy's operations, and the consular section in Kyiv will operate as usual from Monday.

Recall

During the night attack, Russians struck several districts of the capital. As a result of the occupiers' attack in Kyiv, four people died, including a 12-year-old girl, a nurse, and a patient of the Institute of Cardiology. Throughout Ukraine, more than 70 people were injured, and two rescuers were also injured during the aftermath.