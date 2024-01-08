ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Enemy keeps three ships in the Black and Azov Seas, missile carriers in basing points - Humeniuk

Enemy keeps three ships in the Black and Azov Seas, missile carriers in basing points - Humeniuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russia has three ships in the Black and Azov Seas, and maintains a high missile threat with carriers at its bases.

At the moment, the Russians are keeping their missile carriers at their basing points. At the same time, there are three enemy vessels in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the head of the press center of the southern defense forces Natalia Humeniuk during a briefing, UNN reports.

The enemy currently has three ships in the sea. These are two in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov, which are monitoring the surface situation and conducting regular patrols. The missile carriers are all in their home bases. The enemy did not plan to use them during today's attack

- Natalia Humeniuk said.

Details

According to the spokeswoman, the fact that the missile carriers are equipped and ready to go on combat duty at any time makes the situation quite tense. Therefore, the General Staff assesses the level of missile threat as consistently high. 

Gumenyuk also noted that since the launch vehicles are ready for use, it will take 2-3 hours for them to be at the launch site.

Recall

In total, the Russian army used 59 air targets against Ukraine today. The air defense forces destroyed 18 enemy cruise missiles and all 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. 

At night, Russia attacked Odesa region: no damage or casualties08.01.24, 08:34 • 28863 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

Contact us about advertising