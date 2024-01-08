Enemy keeps three ships in the Black and Azov Seas, missile carriers in basing points - Humeniuk

At the moment, the Russians are keeping their missile carriers at their basing points. At the same time, there are three enemy vessels in the Black and Azov Seas. This was reported by the head of the press center of the southern defense forces Natalia Humeniuk during a briefing, UNN reports.

The enemy currently has three ships in the sea. These are two in the Black Sea and one in the Sea of Azov, which are monitoring the surface situation and conducting regular patrols. The missile carriers are all in their home bases. The enemy did not plan to use them during today's attack - Natalia Humeniuk said.

According to the spokeswoman, the fact that the missile carriers are equipped and ready to go on combat duty at any time makes the situation quite tense. Therefore, the General Staff assesses the level of missile threat as consistently high.

Gumenyuk also noted that since the launch vehicles are ready for use, it will take 2-3 hours for them to be at the launch site.

In total, the Russian army used 59 air targets against Ukraine today. The air defense forces destroyed 18 enemy cruise missiles and all 8 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs.

