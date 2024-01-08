At night, Russia attacked Odesa region: no damage or casualties
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Odesa with drones; 7 drones were intercepted in the region. The wreckage of one of the downed drones fell in Odesa district.
At night, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa region with attack drones. 7 drones in the sky over our region were destroyed by air defense forces. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper on his tg-channel, UNN reports.
Details
According to him, the wreckage of one of the downed drones fell in Odesa district. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished.
"There were no destructions or casualties," he said.
