At night, Russia attacked Odesa region: no damage or casualties

At night, Russian terrorists attacked Odesa region with attack drones. 7 drones in the sky over our region were destroyed by air defense forces. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper on his tg-channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the wreckage of one of the downed drones fell in Odesa district. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished.

"There were no destructions or casualties," he said.

Two wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian missile strike, 5 explosions - RMA