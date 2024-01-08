ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106567 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115402 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146274 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142021 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178766 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172623 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286603 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178333 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167336 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148911 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Two wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian missile strike, 5 explosions - RMA

Two wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian missile strike, 5 explosions - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29271 views

Russian troops shell Zaporizhzhia, wounding two people; five explosions occur in the city

Two people were injured in a rocket attack by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia. A total of five explosions occurred in the city. There are reports of missiles hitting residential areas. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

At 07:00, Zaporizhzhia woke up to a missile attack by the Russians. As a result of a combined attack of cruise and ballistic missiles from different directions, a total of 5 explosions occurred in the regional center. There are reports of missiles hitting residential areas - in open areas and near houses. As of 08:00, two people were injured in the missile attack - a man and a woman

- Malashko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the information is preliminary and can be supplemented.

Operational and rescue services are working at the sites of the strikes, the head of the RMA said.

Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack, there are victims - city council08.01.24, 08:13 • 187014 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

