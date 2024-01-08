Two wounded in Zaporizhzhia as a result of Russian missile strike, 5 explosions - RMA

Two people were injured in a rocket attack by Russian troops on Zaporizhzhia. A total of five explosions occurred in the city. There are reports of missiles hitting residential areas. This was reported on Monday by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.

At 07:00, Zaporizhzhia woke up to a missile attack by the Russians. As a result of a combined attack of cruise and ballistic missiles from different directions, a total of 5 explosions occurred in the regional center. There are reports of missiles hitting residential areas - in open areas and near houses. As of 08:00, two people were injured in the missile attack - a man and a woman - Malashko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the information is preliminary and can be supplemented.

Operational and rescue services are working at the sites of the strikes, the head of the RMA said.

Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack, there are victims - city council