Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack, there are victims - city council

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, there are casualties as a result of the enemy attack, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said on Monday, UNN reports.

Russian terrorists attack Zaporizhzhia. Unfortunately, there are victims - Kurtev wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the relevant services are starting to work on the ground.

