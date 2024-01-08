Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack, there are victims - city council
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, there are casualties as a result of the enemy attack, Zaporizhzhia City Council Secretary Anatoliy Kurtev said on Monday, UNN reports.
Russian terrorists attack Zaporizhzhia. Unfortunately, there are victims
According to him, the relevant services are starting to work on the ground.
