Vilkul reports an enemy missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles, the head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, said on Monday, UNN reports.

The occupiers attacked Ukraine, including our city, with rockets. There are no details yet on the consequences of the ongoing missile attack. (...) Information on the consequences of the missile attack will be available after the alarm goes off - Vilkul wrote on Telegram.

According to him, there were no other attacks in Kryvyi Rih district.

Kharkiv: enemy strikes at industrial facilities