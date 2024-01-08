Kharkiv: enemy strikes at industrial facilities

A woman was wounded in a morning enemy attack on Kharkiv. According to the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, the enemy hit industrial facilities, reports UNN.

"This morning, the enemy hit industrial facilities in the city. There is a fire and at the moment one woman was injured. Our rescuers are already extinguishing the fire, and medics are working with the wounded woman," said the mayor.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov , saidthat the enemy had struck Kharkiv at least four times.

Air defense is working in Khmelnytsky region - officially