Air defense is working in Khmelnytsky region - officially

The Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration reported on the operation of air defense systems in the region, UNN reports .

"Khmelnytskyi region. Air defense is working! Stay in shelters!" the message reads.

Earlier, the media reported that explosions had occurred in Khmelnytsky.

Before that, the head of the Lviv regional military administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, said that some of the missiles heading toward Lviv region had changed direction and were heading toward Khmelnytskyi region.