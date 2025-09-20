Russian Ministry of Defense reacted to the appearance of Russian fighters in the sky of Estonia

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reacted to the appearance of Russian fighters in the sky of Estonia. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that three Russian MiG-31 fighters made a "planned flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad region."

The flight was carried out in strict accordance with the International Rules for the Use of Airspace, without violating the borders of other states, which is confirmed by objective control means - the message says.

The Russian Ministry of Defense added that during the flight, Russian aircraft did not deviate from the agreed air route and did not violate Estonian airspace, while the flight route of the aircraft passed over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea at a distance of more than three kilometers from Vaindloo Island.

Recall

The day before, three Russian MiG-31s violated the airspace over the Gulf of Finland. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Estonia is initiating consultations under Article 4 of NATO after this incident.

Lithuanian Defense Minister: Russian fighters in Estonian skies confirm necessity of NATO operation