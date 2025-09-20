$41.250.05
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 15374 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 16396 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 20280 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 32721 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 23291 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 30669 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 37871 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 59446 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 47273 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Russian Ministry of Defense reacted to the appearance of Russian fighters in the sky of Estonia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters made a "planned flight" from Karelia to the Kaliningrad region. The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the flight was carried out in strict accordance with international rules, without violating the borders of other states.

Russian Ministry of Defense reacted to the appearance of Russian fighters in the sky of Estonia

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reacted to the appearance of Russian fighters in the sky of Estonia. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that three Russian MiG-31 fighters made a "planned flight from Karelia to an airfield in the Kaliningrad region."

The flight was carried out in strict accordance with the International Rules for the Use of Airspace, without violating the borders of other states, which is confirmed by objective control means

- the message says.

The Russian Ministry of Defense added that during the flight, Russian aircraft did not deviate from the agreed air route and did not violate Estonian airspace, while the flight route of the aircraft passed over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea at a distance of more than three kilometers from Vaindloo Island.

Recall

The day before, three Russian MiG-31s violated the airspace over the Gulf of Finland. According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Estonia is initiating consultations under Article 4 of NATO after this incident.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
