Russian military helicopter crashes in Voronezh region
Kyiv • UNN
An Mi-28 military helicopter crashed and caught fire in Kamenskiy district, Voronezh region, Russia. Two crew members were killed and the helicopter crashed 250 km from the front line.
A Mi-28 military helicopter crashed and caught fire in Voronezh region, rf. ASTRA reports that it happened January 1 around 6 pm in a field in Kamensky district, reports UNN.
Two crew members were on board - they died, ASTRA sources in the region's emergency services told ASTRA.
The helicopter crashed 250 kilometers from the front line. It is not known what caused the crash.
