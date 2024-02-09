Russian Lancet drones track targets with built-in foreign-made camera - NACP

Russian Lancet strike UAVs track a target using a foreign-made camera. It and many other components have been added to the Unified Base of Foreign Components in Weapons. This was reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, UNN writes.

In particular, the Base received the navigation system, battery, optics, engine and many other components that make up Russia's leading strike UAV Lancet.

"Despite the fact that the Ukrainian military has already shot down these drones several times, they continue to pose a threat to both civilian infrastructure and our military on the frontline. These drones can stay in the air, tracking a target, and then rapidly attack it after receiving a command from the operator. For example, a built-in foreign-made camera helps the Lancets track the target," the NACP noted.

They added that they regularly update the Database to help international partners gather sufficient evidence and investigate supply chains to bring those involved in this war to justice.

Earlier, the NACP has already supplemented the database with foreign-made parts of Russian Supercam S350 and Granat-4 UAVs and Iranian Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 UAVs.

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin previously saidthat Russians have begun equipping their Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones with foreign-made trackers designed to track the location of objects.

"In Russian reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles of the Orlan-10 type, the experts of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise found trackers for tracking the location of objects. All recent samples of UAVs that have been submitted for examination have such elements. This indicates that the enemy is using drones not only for general information gathering, but also for systematic tracking of the points where "enemy birds" are shot down or land.

The trackers are equipped with main and autonomous power sources, so even after the main systems fail, before the loss of communication, the coordinates can be sent," Ruvin said.

According to him, the trackers were imported to Russia as dual-use goods, and the country of origin has already been identified.

"Like most components of the electronic component base in Russian weapons, trackers are dual-use goods and can be used for civilian and military purposes. Their components, chips and microcircuits, are not produced in Russia. Information about the manufacturers and countries of origin has been established and transferred to the pre-trial investigation authorities," added the Director of KFI.

The NACP confirmed the conclusions of the KSRIFE experts that the attack on Chernihiv in August last year was carried out by an Iskander-K missile