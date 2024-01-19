The NACP confirmed the conclusions of the KSRIFE experts that the attack on Chernihiv in August last year was carried out by an Iskander-K missile

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption has added to the Open Database of Foreign Components in Weapons the details of the Iskander-K cruise missile that Russia used to strike the center of Chernihiv on August 19, 2023. This was reported by the NACP, UNN reports.

The base was replenished with 4 new components from the SN-99 global navigation satellite system of the 9M727 Iskander-K cruise missile, which killed seven people, including a six-year-old girl. More than 150 people were injured. In addition, experts have determined that the missile was manufactured no earlier than March 2023, which means it is likely that these components were supplied to the aggressor after the start of Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine - the NACP said in a statement.

Oleksandr Ruvin, director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, was the first to report that the attack on Chernihiv on August 19 was carried out by an Iskander-K missile.

According to him, a group of experts from Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise worked directly at the scene in Chernihiv and established that the Russians used an Iskander-K missile.

"The weapon was identified based on the results of photo and video analysis, examination of missile parts and debris, and the type of warhead's warhead. The version about the use of a ballistic missile was refuted after analyzing the video materials and identifying the typical for the Iskander-K missile warheads, which look like small rectangles of a certain size," said Ruvin.

According to him, these elements were found in the paving slabs on the square in front of the Chernihiv Regional Academic Ukrainian Music and Drama Theater named after Taras Shevchenko.

According to Oleksandr Ruvin, it is important to note that each type of missile has an individual appearance and technical characteristics of the warhead, so the identification of the weapons used by the Russian aggressors on August 19 was unambiguous.

