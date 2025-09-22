Russian intelligence agent sentenced to 15 years in prison for espionage in Zaporizhzhia

Another agent of Russian military intelligence (better known as GRU), who spied for the enemy in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of Zaporizhzhia region, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

Details

As the investigation established, the perpetrator adjusted missile, bomb, drone, and artillery strikes of the Rashists on the frontline villages of the region.

According to the investigation, the enemy tasks were carried out by a security guard of a local kindergarten recruited by the occupiers.

To involve the man in cooperation, the Russian GRU used his acquaintance – a choirmaster in a UOC (MP) church, who fled to the temporarily occupied part of the region and joined the Russian intelligence network. It was through her that the traitor maintained contact with his handler, with whom he coordinated his intelligence and subversive activities. - the SSU reports.

It was established that the agent transmitted to the occupiers the locations of civilian buildings and critical infrastructure facilities in the region.

As the investigation established, at his direction, at the end of 2023, the Rashists shelled residential buildings in the village of Stepnohirsk. As a result of the enemy attack, a 43-year-old civilian was killed, and many private homes were completely destroyed.

The SSU counterintelligence detained the traitor in January 2024. During searches, a smartphone with an anonymous chat in a messenger, from which he contacted the "liaison" of the Russian GRU, was seized from him.

Recall

The SSU detained two FSB agents who installed 4G cameras to track missile and drone attacks and air defense operations. They face life imprisonment for treason.

The SBU exposed an FSB agent in the Armed Forces of Ukraine who "leaked" data on Ukrainian drones and comrades' positions