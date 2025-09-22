$41.250.00
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
05:45 PM • 9888 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 19663 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 24986 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 37040 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 52602 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 50526 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27255 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 48137 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24623 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Russian intelligence agent sentenced to 15 years in prison for espionage in Zaporizhzhia

A Russian military intelligence agent has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for adjusting strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region. He provided the occupiers with the locations of civilian buildings and critical infrastructure facilities, which led to civilian deaths and destruction.

Another agent of Russian military intelligence (better known as GRU), who spied for the enemy in the Ukrainian-controlled territory of Zaporizhzhia region, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

As the investigation established, the perpetrator adjusted missile, bomb, drone, and artillery strikes of the Rashists on the frontline villages of the region.

According to the investigation, the enemy tasks were carried out by a security guard of a local kindergarten recruited by the occupiers.

To involve the man in cooperation, the Russian GRU used his acquaintance – a choirmaster in a UOC (MP) church, who fled to the temporarily occupied part of the region and joined the Russian intelligence network. It was through her that the traitor maintained contact with his handler, with whom he coordinated his intelligence and subversive activities.

- the SSU reports.

It was established that the agent transmitted to the occupiers the locations of civilian buildings and critical infrastructure facilities in the region.

As the investigation established, at his direction, at the end of 2023, the Rashists shelled residential buildings in the village of Stepnohirsk. As a result of the enemy attack, a 43-year-old civilian was killed, and many private homes were completely destroyed.

The SSU counterintelligence detained the traitor in January 2024. During searches, a smartphone with an anonymous chat in a messenger, from which he contacted the "liaison" of the Russian GRU, was seized from him.

The SSU detained two FSB agents who installed 4G cameras to track missile and drone attacks and air defense operations. They face life imprisonment for treason.

Vita Zelenetska

