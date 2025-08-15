$41.510.09
August 14, 02:49 PM
Publications
Exclusives
Russian hackers stole secret documents from US courts for years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

Russian government hackers gained access to the US court records storage system, stealing confidential documents. The attackers specifically sought classified records related to espionage and other important cases.

Russian hackers stole secret documents from US courts for years

For many years, Russian government hackers had access to the US court records storage system, stealing confidential documents classified by judges' decisions. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

According to sources familiar with the situation and a report reviewed by the publication, Russian government hackers have been hiding for years in the US court records storage system and stole confidential documents that judges ordered to be hidden from the public.

The incident report states that the attackers had access for several years to information that was supposed to be protected. They gained access by using stolen user credentials and a cybersecurity vulnerability on an outdated server used by federal judicial authorities. The report also states that the hackers specifically sought classified records.

- Bloomberg post says.

The report does not name the attackers. However, investigators found evidence that it was a hacker group sponsored by the Russian Federation.

It is unclear when the hackers first infiltrated the system and when it became known. It is noted that last autumn, judicial authorities hired a cybersecurity firm to address the issue.

According to Bloomberg, hackers targeted classified documents related to espionage and other important cases, including fraud, money laundering, and the activities of foreign government agents.

"These court records are some of the most valuable documents our government has, especially concerning the individuals mentioned in them," said Jake Brown, who served as the first deputy national cyber director at the White House under President Joe Biden.

Recall

Microsoft analysts discovered that the Russian cyber-espionage group Turla (Secret Blizzard) is attacking foreign embassies in Moscow, using local internet providers. The hackers disguise malicious software as Kaspersky antivirus.

Vita Zelenetska

