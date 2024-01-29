ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual
russian figure skater Valieva stripped of gold medal and banned for 4 years

russian figure skater Valieva stripped of gold medal and banned for 4 years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25940 views

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has disqualified russian figure skater Kamila Valiyeva for four years and stripped her of all her awards from December 25, 2021, due to a positive doping test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has disqualified russian figure skater Kamila Valiyeva for four years and stripped her of her recent awards. This was reported by the CAS press service, UNN reports.

Details

According to the CAS decision, Valiyeva's disqualification begins on December 25, 2021 with and she will be stripped of all awards received during this period. 

On that day, 15-year-old Valieva became the russian figure skating champion and secured a ticket to the 2022 Olympics. On the same day, she underwent a traditional doping test for winners and medalists, which turned out to be positive: trimetazidine, which is banned for athletes, was found in her blood.

Latvia calls on the French government to prevent Russians and Belarusians from attending the 2024 Olympics in Paris15.01.24, 17:29 • 26820 views

However, this became known only after the team tournament at the Beijing Olympics, which was won by the russian figure skating team. The awarding ceremony did not take place (the rest of the teams are still waiting for Olympic medals), but Valiyeva was still allowed to participate in the individual tournament, where she took fourth place. 

russians Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova took the first and second places, and Kaori Sakamoto of Japan took the third place.

Addendum

In December 2022, the Disciplinary Anti-Doping Committee of russia (DAC RUSADA) found Valiyeva not guilty, but annulled her victory at the pre-Olympic championships in russia. 

The ISU, WADA and RUSADA appealed the decision (the disciplinary committee acts independently). The latter admitted Valiyeva's guilt but asked for a lenient sentence.  

Recall

Germany supports Ukraine's position on the suspension of russian and Belarusian athletes from international sports competitions, including the Olympic Games.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
kaori-sakamotoKaori Sakamoto
international-skating-unionInternational Skating Union
latviaLatvia
germanyGermany
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine

