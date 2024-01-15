Latvia calls on the French government to prevent Russians and Belarusians from attending the 2024 Olympics in Paris

80 Latvian parliamentarians signed and sent a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, members of the National Assembly and the Senate. In their appeal, they call for a ban on the entry and stay in France of athletes from aggressor countries. This was reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN reports .

In the doctrine of Russia's foreign policy, one of the directions of spreading its values is the so-called "soft power" in building relations with foreign countries, and sport is one of its applications. russia uses the presence of "neutral" athletes at international competitions in its national propaganda. - emphasize the members of the Latvian Parliament.

Also, according to the Ukrainian sports ministry, the Saeima deputies believe that "the statement of the International Olympic Committee is irresponsible and unacceptable.

Earlier, more than 200 Ukrainian athletes signed a similar open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, French Minister of Sport Amelie Oudea-Castrier, and Tony Estange, Chairman of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Organizing Committee. Ukrainian athletes also asked to block the possibility of Russians who support the war from participating in the Olympic Games in Paris.