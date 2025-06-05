Russian Federation's attack on Pryluky by drones: the death of 9 people has been confirmed

$41.480.16
47.200.23
NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%
11:02 AM • 3530 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
08:39 AM • 32915 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

08:35 AM • 31873 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

06:46 AM • 30436 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 56649 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 91114 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 60490 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 57752 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 51003 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 32328 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Illegal business worth 10 million hryvnias: a large-scale underground factory was exposed in Ukraine

June 5, 02:20 AM • 52743 views

Senator Graham proposes to exempt countries that help Ukraine from duties

June 5, 02:33 AM • 32453 views

Russia attacked Pryluky in Chernihiv region with drones: 5 dead, including a child

June 5, 03:29 AM • 6676 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

08:57 AM • 18999 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 17059 views
Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 66179 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 79214 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 140285 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 181002 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 285960 views
Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

09:10 AM • 17073 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 42135 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 89094 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 285960 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 158844 views
Russian Federation's attack on Pryluky by drones: the death of 9 people has been confirmed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Pryluky, five people died, including a one-year-old child. One of the drones hit the house of the head of the fire department, taking the lives of his family.

Russian Federation's attack on Pryluky by drones: the death of 9 people has been confirmed

As a result of the Russian attack on the territory of the Chernihiv region, as of 13:30, 9 people are known to be injured. UNN reports with reference to the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

Details

As a result of the attack on Pryluky, a total of five people died. As of now, 9 people are known to be injured, including a 5-year-old child - doctors are providing all necessary assistance to everyone. There is a lot of destruction in the city. 2 residential buildings were completely destroyed.

- reports the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

According to official data, one of the Russian drones hit the house of the head of the local fire department.

The man lost his family. His wife, daughter and grandson died. The daughter was a patrol police officer. The grandson was only a year old.

Let us remind you

Days of mourning have been declared in Pryluky due to the deadly drone attack that claimed the lives of five people.

On the night of June 5, Russians attacked Pryluky with drones, killing five people, including a one-year-old child. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

War
Chernihiv Oblast
