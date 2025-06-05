Russian Federation's attack on Pryluky by drones: the death of 9 people has been confirmed

As a result of the Russian attack on the territory of the Chernihiv region, as of 13:30, 9 people are known to be injured. UNN reports with reference to the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

Details

As a result of the attack on Pryluky, a total of five people died. As of now, 9 people are known to be injured, including a 5-year-old child - doctors are providing all necessary assistance to everyone. There is a lot of destruction in the city. 2 residential buildings were completely destroyed. - reports the head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

According to official data, one of the Russian drones hit the house of the head of the local fire department.

The man lost his family. His wife, daughter and grandson died. The daughter was a patrol police officer. The grandson was only a year old.

Let us remind you

Days of mourning have been declared in Pryluky due to the deadly drone attack that claimed the lives of five people.

On the night of June 5, Russians attacked Pryluky with drones, killing five people, including a one-year-old child.