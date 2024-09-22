russian federation shells Kharkiv: 12 people, including three minors, injured

There are 12 victims in Kharkiv, including 3 minors, due to the terrorist attack. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, 12 people were injured in Shevchenkivskyi district, including three minors: one child of 8 years old and two teenagers of 17 years old. As a result of the shelling, 4 cars caught fire in front of a house and 21 vehicles were damaged.

The scene is being examined, and rescue services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that as a result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv, several cars were burning at the arrival site, and windows in nearby high-rise buildings were smashed. It also became known that 60 residents of the affected building were evacuated.

12 wounded in Kharkiv due to occupants' attack