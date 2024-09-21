12 wounded in Kharkiv due to occupants' attack
At least 12 people have been injured in a drone strike on a residential high-rise building in Kharkiv. Mayor Igor Terekhov said that rescuers, relevant services and volunteers are working at the scene.
In Kharkiv, 12 people have been wounded in an attack by the occupiers. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, according to UNN.
It has been confirmed that a residential high-rise building was hit by a KAB. At least 12 people have been reported injured. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.
All relevant services and volunteers are working at the scene
Enemy forces struck Kharkiv with two CABs, one of which hit the Shevchenkivskyi district.
