12 wounded in Kharkiv due to occupants' attack

In Kharkiv, 12 people have been wounded in an attack by the occupiers. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, according to UNN.

It has been confirmed that a residential high-rise building was hit by a KAB. At least 12 people have been reported injured. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

All relevant services and volunteers are working at the scene - said Igor Terekhov.

Recall

Enemy forces struck Kharkiv with two CABs, one of which hit the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Mayor: There are wounded in Kharkiv as a result of an enemy attack on a high-rise building