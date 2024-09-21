Mayor: There are wounded in Kharkiv as a result of an enemy attack on a high-rise building

There are wounded as a result of an enemy attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.

Recall

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the terrorists struck hit the city with two CABs, one of the hits was in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

