Mayor: There are wounded in Kharkiv as a result of an enemy attack on a high-rise building
Kyiv • UNN
The mayor of Kharkiv reported wounded after an enemy attack on a high-rise building. Earlier, the head of the RMA said that two KABs struck the city, one of the hits was in the Shevchenko district.
There are wounded as a result of an enemy attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.
Recall
Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said that the terrorists struck hit the city with two CABs, one of the hits was in the Shevchenkivskyi district.