Russian Federation shelled frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia with artillery and drones - OVA

On Saturday, July 19, the Russian army attacked with artillery and drones in the frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

As a result of an FPV drone attack, outbuildings caught fire in a private yard in Huliaipole. In Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia district, a fire broke out covering an area of 2.5 hectares due to a barrel artillery attack. - the report says.

According to the official, fortunately, no one was injured.

Smoke near Zaporizhzhia NPP: Ministry of Energy assured that there is currently no threat to nuclear safety