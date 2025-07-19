$41.870.00
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
06:36 PM • 3826 views
Usyk – Dubois 2: text broadcast of the fight for the undisputed world champion title
05:59 PM • 7934 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
05:24 PM • 8246 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
02:56 PM • 12738 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 73317 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 200469 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 104179 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 97786 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 96186 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77462 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
Russian Federation shelled frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia with artillery and drones - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1218 views

On July 19, the Russian army attacked frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia region with artillery and drones. In Huliaipole, outbuildings caught fire, and in Bilenke, a fire broke out covering an area of 2.5 hectares.

Russian Federation shelled frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia with artillery and drones - OVA

On Saturday, July 19, the Russian army attacked with artillery and drones in the frontline communities of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA), according to UNN.

As a result of an FPV drone attack, outbuildings caught fire in a private yard in Huliaipole. In Bilenke, Zaporizhzhia district, a fire broke out covering an area of 2.5 hectares due to a barrel artillery attack.

- the report says.

According to the official, fortunately, no one was injured.

Smoke near Zaporizhzhia NPP: Ministry of Energy assured that there is currently no threat to nuclear safety19.07.25, 16:12 • 3130 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Gulyaypole
