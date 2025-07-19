Smoke near Zaporizhzhia NPP: Ministry of Energy assured that there is currently no threat to nuclear safety

$41.870.00
48.450.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
02:56 PM • 3896 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 64263 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 192622 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 100748 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 95445 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 95466 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 77030 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 60417 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 57216 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 217495 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
74%
742mm
Popular news
US reviews arms supplies to free up more Patriots for Ukraine - WSJJuly 19, 06:55 AM • 16206 views
Massive Russian attack on Odesa claims one life, 6 injured: new footage of consequencesJuly 19, 07:09 AM • 8466 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 4982 views
Smoke spotted near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP: what is known11:40 AM • 5310 views
"This is death, guys. Farewell. Glory to Ukraine": Zelenskyy posthumously awarded teenagers killed by occupiers in Berdiansk01:56 PM • 4728 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 192621 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 127454 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 195431 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 217495 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 395232 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Odesa
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 5002 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 64266 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 134321 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 137757 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 142990 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101

Smoke near Zaporizhzhia NPP: Ministry of Energy assured that there is currently no threat to nuclear safety

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1516 views

The smoke in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is caused by a forest fire at a safe distance. The power lines connecting the ZNPP to Ukraine's energy system are operating stably, providing reliable external power to the plant.

Smoke near Zaporizhzhia NPP: Ministry of Energy assured that there is currently no threat to nuclear safety

Smoke in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is associated with a forest fire at a safe distance from the station's site, and power lines are operating stably. This is how the Ministry of Energy reacted to information about smoke in the ZNPP area and the blackout of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, reports UNN.

The power lines connecting the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine's energy system are operating stably, providing reliable external power to the station to ensure radiation safety. According to information from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the smoke in the ZNPP area is associated with a forest fire at a safe distance from the station's site; there is currently no threat to nuclear safety.

- the message says.

As Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk noted, due to the actions of the occupiers and Russian shelling of areas around the nuclear facility, which led to damage to power lines, Europe's largest nuclear power plant has already been in a blackout state nine times. Powering the nuclear power plant with generators poses extreme risks to nuclear safety.

Despite the occupation of the facility by Russia, Ukraine continues to fulfill its obligations, including those related to nuclear safety, and provides electricity to the ZNPP through the capacities of the unified Ukrainian energy system, the ministry summarized.

Smoke spotted near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP: what is known19.07.25, 14:40 • 5318 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9