Smoke near Zaporizhzhia NPP: Ministry of Energy assured that there is currently no threat to nuclear safety

Smoke in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP is associated with a forest fire at a safe distance from the station's site, and power lines are operating stably. This is how the Ministry of Energy reacted to information about smoke in the ZNPP area and the blackout of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, reports UNN.

The power lines connecting the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine's energy system are operating stably, providing reliable external power to the station to ensure radiation safety. According to information from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the smoke in the ZNPP area is associated with a forest fire at a safe distance from the station's site; there is currently no threat to nuclear safety. - the message says.

As Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk noted, due to the actions of the occupiers and Russian shelling of areas around the nuclear facility, which led to damage to power lines, Europe's largest nuclear power plant has already been in a blackout state nine times. Powering the nuclear power plant with generators poses extreme risks to nuclear safety.

Despite the occupation of the facility by Russia, Ukraine continues to fulfill its obligations, including those related to nuclear safety, and provides electricity to the ZNPP through the capacities of the unified Ukrainian energy system, the ministry summarized.

Smoke spotted near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP: what is known