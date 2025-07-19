Smoke spotted near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP: what is known

$41.870.00
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Australia handed over Abrams tanks to Ukraine - Reuters
July 19, 03:22 AM
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian strikes on Ukraine
July 19, 03:53 AM
Ukraine to receive Patriot from Germany no earlier than in six months - media
July 19, 04:05 AM
"Hellish night and morning for Pavlohrad": the OVA reported the most massive attack with missiles and drones
July 19, 05:30 AM
US reviews arms supplies to free up more Patriots for Ukraine - WSJ
06:55 AM
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the military
July 18, 02:37 PM
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trials
July 18, 11:48 AM
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 10:40 AM
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
July 17, 02:31 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Odesa
United States
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
July 18, 12:24 PM
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
July 17, 05:00 PM
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmother
July 17, 01:55 PM
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces
July 17, 07:35 AM
MIM-104 Patriot
Bild
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101

Smoke spotted near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2270 views

Smoke was recorded near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The occupiers reported a massive power outage in Enerhodar and other districts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, later stating that the emergency situation had been resolved.

Smoke spotted near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP: what is known

Smoke was spotted in the area of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, Telegram channels report, writes UNN.

Details

"Smoke was spotted in Enerhodar in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Local channels are publishing footage of smoke at the ZNPP," reports the Telegram channel ASTRA.

Meanwhile, the occupiers reported a massive power outage.

"The power supply to consumers in Enerhodar, Melitopol, Vasylivka, Kamianka-Dniprovska, and Vesele districts of Zaporizhzhia region has been cut off. The causes of the outage are being clarified," wrote the convicted collaborator Volodymyr Rogov.

Later, the convicted head of the occupation administration in the temporarily seized part of Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Balytskyi, stated that the "emergency situation" had been eliminated and the power supply system was being restored.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Energodar
Melitopol
