Smoke spotted near the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP: what is known

Smoke was spotted in the area of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP, Telegram channels report, writes UNN.

Details

"Smoke was spotted in Enerhodar in the area of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Local channels are publishing footage of smoke at the ZNPP," reports the Telegram channel ASTRA.

Meanwhile, the occupiers reported a massive power outage.

"The power supply to consumers in Enerhodar, Melitopol, Vasylivka, Kamianka-Dniprovska, and Vesele districts of Zaporizhzhia region has been cut off. The causes of the outage are being clarified," wrote the convicted collaborator Volodymyr Rogov.

Later, the convicted head of the occupation administration in the temporarily seized part of Zaporizhzhia region, Yevhen Balytskyi, stated that the "emergency situation" had been eliminated and the power supply system was being restored.