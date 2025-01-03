Russian Federation launches a group missile attack on the outskirts of Chernihiv, causing destruction and a casualty

Russia launched a group missile attack on the outskirts of Chernihiv. Two private houses were preliminarily destroyed, and there is a victim. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv city military administration, Dmytro Bryzhynsky, UNN reports.

"A group rocket attack was launched on the outskirts of the city," Bryzhynsky wrote.

Explosions occurred in Chernihiv

Before that, he reported a rocket explosion on the outskirts of the city.

"Two private houses were destroyed. One civilian was injured. Stay in shelters!!!" emphasized Bryzhynskyi.

Addendum

Earlier it was reportedthat enemy drones were spotted in the sky over Kyiv region, and air defense forces are working.