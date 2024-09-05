Explosions occurred in Chernihiv

Explosions have been heard in Chernihiv, according to Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports. Earlier, an air alert was declared in the region.

Details

Currently, a number of regions have declared an air alert due to the missile threat.

“Chernihiv, Poltava, and Kyiv regions are in danger of missiles,” the publication says.

An air alert was also announced in Kyiv.

An explosion occurs in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Sofia residential complex - media