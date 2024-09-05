An explosion occurs in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Sofia residential complex - media

An explosion has occurred in Kyiv in a high-rise building in the Sofia residential complex in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka. Eyewitnesses published footage of the destroyed windows in one of the apartments. This was reported by UNN .

Details

The footage shows the destruction of walls and the absence of windows. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Recall

Last week, a fire broke out in a residential building on Aviakonstruktora Antonova Street in Kyiv.