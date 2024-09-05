An explosion occurs in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Sofia residential complex - media
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, an explosion occurred in a high-rise building of the residential complex “Sofia” in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka. Eyewitnesses report destroyed windows and walls in one of the apartments, information about the victims is being clarified.
An explosion has occurred in Kyiv in a high-rise building in the Sofia residential complex in Sofiyivska Borshchahivka. Eyewitnesses published footage of the destroyed windows in one of the apartments. This was reported by UNN .
Details
The footage shows the destruction of walls and the absence of windows. Information about the victims is being clarified.
