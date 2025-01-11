As of the end of August last year, the number of civilians under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region was about 2,000. At least 36 Russians have been killed as a result of Russia's strikes on the territory of Kursk. This was announced by the press officer of the temporary military commandant's office in the territory of the Russian Federation, Oleksiy Dmitrashkivsky, during a telethon, UNN reports.

As of the end of August, the number of civilians under the control of the AFU amounted to about 2 thousand people. Air strikes and artillery attacks resulted in 36 people being killed by the shelling, more than 100 people were injured, and 76 people died of natural causes - Dmytrashkivsky said.

He noted that the military commandant's office tried to restore water and electricity supply, but the Russian military struck water towers and electrical control rooms in Suzha.

In addition, he noted that at the beginning of the Kursk operation, only two houses were damaged in Suzha, while as of now the city has survived by 20%.

"Everything else was completely destroyed by the enemy," Dmytrashkivsky added.

Recall

In the Kursk region, DPRK soldiers were captured, two wounded soldiers were taken to Kyiv, are receiving medical care and talking to SBU investigators.