The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment
Exclusive
06:46 AM • 570 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
June 4, 01:05 PM

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

June 4, 12:45 PM

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
June 4, 11:35 AM

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+22°
2m/s
68%
753mm
Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: already 19 injured, including four children

Kyiv • UNN

 1360 views

As a result of the enemy drone attack in Kharkiv, 19 people were injured, including four children aged 7 to 13 years. Residential buildings, cars and a gas station were damaged.

Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: already 19 injured, including four children

The number of people injured in the Russian drone attack in Kharkiv has risen to 19, including four children, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 3 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. In the city of Kharkiv, 19 people were injured, including a 7-year-old boy, a 9-year-old and two 13-year-old girls; in the city of Izyum, a 38-year-old man was injured in an explosion of an unknown object

- wrote Syniehubov.

Details

"The enemy attacked 7 UAVs in the Kyiv and Slobidsky districts of Kharkiv," the head of the RMA said.

According to him, the enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region: 1 Iskander-M missile; 2 Kh-35 missiles; 1 missile (type being established); 2 KABs; 8 Geran-2 type UAVs; 8 Shahed type UAVs; 7 UAVs (type being established); 1 fpv drone.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in the city of Kharkiv, multi-storey residential buildings, 5 cars, and a gas station were damaged; in the Kupyansk district, a private house was damaged.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Kharkiv
