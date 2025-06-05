Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: already 19 injured, including four children

The number of people injured in the Russian drone attack in Kharkiv has risen to 19, including four children, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN writes.

Over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 3 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. In the city of Kharkiv, 19 people were injured, including a 7-year-old boy, a 9-year-old and two 13-year-old girls; in the city of Izyum, a 38-year-old man was injured in an explosion of an unknown object - wrote Syniehubov.

Details

"The enemy attacked 7 UAVs in the Kyiv and Slobidsky districts of Kharkiv," the head of the RMA said.

According to him, the enemy actively used various types of weapons against Kharkiv region: 1 Iskander-M missile; 2 Kh-35 missiles; 1 missile (type being established); 2 KABs; 8 Geran-2 type UAVs; 8 Shahed type UAVs; 7 UAVs (type being established); 1 fpv drone.

Civil infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in the city of Kharkiv, multi-storey residential buildings, 5 cars, and a gas station were damaged; in the Kupyansk district, a private house was damaged.

