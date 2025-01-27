Russian Federation begins to remove military equipment from the Syrian port of Tartus: satellite images published

Satellite images confirm the removal of Russian military equipment from the Syrian port of Tartus. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the Russian service of Radio Liberty published the first high-quality satellite images of the port after the start of loading military equipment from all over Syria onto the cargo ships Sparta and Sparta II. These vessels belong to the company Oboronlogistika, which operates under the Russian Defense Ministry.

The photo shows that as of January 27, Sparta II had already left the port and a significant part of the equipment had disappeared from the berth, but the Sparta is still in the port. The area near it, which was almost empty on January 18, is now filled with containers.

Recall

