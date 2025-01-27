Russian Federation begins to remove military equipment from the Syrian port of Tartus: satellite images published

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Broadcast
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Russian Federation begins to remove military equipment from the Syrian port of Tartus: satellite images published

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37028 views

Satellite imagery shows Russian military equipment being transported from the Syrian port of Tartus to the Sparta and Sparta II vessels. The equipment is being loaded onto the ships of the Oboronlogistika company, which operates under the direction of the Russian Defense Ministry.

Satellite images confirm the removal of Russian military equipment from the Syrian port of Tartus. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, the Russian service of Radio Liberty published the first high-quality satellite images of the port after the start of loading military equipment from all over Syria onto the cargo ships Sparta and Sparta II. These vessels belong to the company Oboronlogistika, which operates under the Russian Defense Ministry.

The photo shows that as of January 27, Sparta II had already left the port and a significant part of the equipment had disappeared from the berth, but the Sparta is still in the port. The area near it, which was almost empty on January 18, is now filled with containers.

Recall

EU foreign ministers agree on a roadmap for easing EU sanctions on Syria.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

european-unionEuropean Union
syriaSyria

