Russian Federation attacked Sumy region with drones: there is one dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 447 views

On July 6, the Russian army attacked the Sumy community with four drones. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed, one was wounded, 25 houses were damaged, and 5 were completely destroyed.

Russian Federation attacked Sumy region with drones: there is one dead and wounded

On Sunday, July 6, the Russian army attacked the Sumy community with drones. As a result of the Russian shelling, one person was preliminarily killed and one wounded. This was reported by Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, according to UNN.

Today, around 3:45 PM, the enemy repeatedly struck the Bytytskyi старостат of the Sumy MTG with four UAVs.

- the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to him, as a result of today's attacks, 25 houses were damaged, 5 of which were completely destroyed. Firefighting is underway.

Unfortunately, one person died, one was wounded

- the post says.

"The aftermath is still being dealt with. People may be under the rubble," he added.

All relevant services are working on site. Necessary assistance is being provided.

Recall

On Sunday, July 6, in Kharkiv and Kherson, SES rescuers were repeatedly attacked by the enemy while extinguishing fires caused by shelling. Two fire trucks were damaged, personnel were not injured.

Putin prepares for a summer of continuous attacks on Ukraine amid reduced US military aid - media

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

