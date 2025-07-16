Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih: fire raging, there are casualties

Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih on July 15. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out, and there are casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration (RMA) Serhiy Lysak, as conveyed by UNN.

The enemy struck Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out as a result of the missile attack. Preliminarily, there are casualties. It was also loud in the Dnipro and Synelnykove districts. - the official's post reads.

The head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, also reported on the missile attack. He also noted that enemy "Shaheds" were approaching the city. "Do not film anything or post it online," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Recall

On the evening of July 15, an air raid alert was declared in Kyiv and a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic weapons.

